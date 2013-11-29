James Earl Jones And Malcolm McDowell Re-Enact A Facebook Comments War --  And It's Hilarious

Sprint launched another one of its commercials yesterday featuring James Earl Jones and Malcolm McDowell using their stentorian “actor!” tones to re-enact the trivial conversations of everyday folks.

This new one is hilarious: In it, the pair repeat a Facebook comments war between a guy trying to sell a concert ticket and a buddy trying to buy it from him:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you liked that, you’ll love this conversation between what seems to be two sorority sisters discussing a “hottie.” You should click on it just to hear them say the phrase “totes mcgotes”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

