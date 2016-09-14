Britain's biggest inventor explains why he supports Brexit

The billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson has called for the UK to leave the single market and says businesses should be confident about their future outside the European Union.

Dyson, whose technology company of the same name employs 7,000 people worldwide, told the BBC that the vote for Brexit was “a liberation” and a “wonderful opportunity for all of us.”

Dyson was one of the most high-profile figures to back Brexit before the referendum was held. He said that a future outside the single market offers “a freedom” from Brussels legislation, where “we can determine our own future, and our own trade agreements with other countries throughout the world.”

Asked if the UK should leave the single market altogether, Dyson said: “We should absolutely be out, and if Europe wants to have free trade with us that’s great. If they don’t, we won’t, but I don’t think it’s a problem. I think it’s a very minor issue – but I can’t believe they won’t want free trade with us.”

He said that Europe was unlikely to want to block British imports because “they sell a hundred billion pounds more worth of goods to us than we export to them.”

The Dyson company sells hoovers, dryers, fans, and heaters. The company’s revenue rose by 26% to £1.7 billion in 2015, and earnings were 19% higher at £448 million.

Europe represents 16% of its global market, but its founder said that there are “very exciting” markets elsewhere, particularly in the far east.

