Legendary Inventor James Dyson Explains Why You Need To Hire Inexperienced People

Industrial designer James Dyson, best known for his bagless vacuum cleaner creation, values inexperience.Fast Company interviewed Dyson for their fantastic “Lessons for 2013” series, and he had some interesting advice about hiring.

Dyson said that in engineering, you need to hire inexperience. Why? Because they haven’t been told what’s right or wrong, and they try non-traditional paths.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Hire inexperience. This year we plan to hire 200 engineers — half of whom are recent grads. Young people are not burdened by years of experience. They haven’t learned — or been told — what is right or wrong. With engineering, there is no tried and tested path. You try, and fail, and fix, and fail again.

The important thing is to learn from mistakes — something graduates are adept at. Our graduate engineers are working on new technology — from uncharted applications for our digital motor, to a new take on the hand dryer. With an unhindered mind, nothing is off limits.”

