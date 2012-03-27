How A Banker Who Left $5,000 In A Taxi Got It Back Even Though He Had No Receipt And Didn't Have The licence Number

Photo: Ray Wert via JALOPNIK

Earlier this month, an investment bank exec accidentally forgot his briefcase containing $5,000 in cash, personal checks and confidential financial papers in a New York City taxi cab, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.The taxi patron, James Dunne III, senior managing principal and co-founder of i-banking firm and broker-dealer Sandler O’Neill + Partners, didn’t accept a receipt or have the medallion number for the cab, the report said.



Normally, anyone who forgets to ask for a receipt containing the medallion number would have a difficult time tracking down a cab if they happened to forget something in it.

Luckily, the bank exec met taxi businessman Andrew Murstein, the founder of Medallion Financial Corp., for the first time earlier that day. What’s more is that meeting was sheer coincidence, the report said.

Based on Dunne’s memory of the location and time of his trip, Murstein was able to find the exact cab using the taxi’s GPS. The banker has since been reunited with his briefcase.

As for the taxi driver, he’s been invited to Dunne’s home for a reward.

