Knicks Owner James Dolan Reportedly Had Two Employees Record Every Word Carmelo Anthony Said During A Game On Friday

In Carmelo Anthony’s first game since he melted down in an on-court spat with Kevin Garnett, Knicks owner James Dolan ordered two MSG employees with spy gear to record Anthony’s “every syllable” on Friday night, according to Dave D’Alessandro of the Star-Ledger.The employees stood at either end of the court and focused parabola microphones at Anthony, reports D’Alessandro



From D’Alessandro:

“These guys had one directive from Dolan: Record every syllable Carmelo Anthony utters and absorbs while he’s on the court and on the bench, the Madison Square Garden CEO ordered them, and send the tape directly to me.”

Before we get going about conspiracy theories, there’s a lot we don’t know about this story.

We don’t know if Anthony knew about it or not. And we don’t know, as D’Alessandro rightly points out, if Dolan was recording the tape so he could show the NBA that one of his players is being targeted by opposing players.

But on the surface of it, this looks like a really weird thing to do — an NBA owner allegedly spying on his own player during a game.

Anthony was suspended for one game last week after confronting the Celtics’ team bus following an intense game. There is a rumour that Garnett told Anthony that his wife “tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios,” but Anthony has refused to reveal what was said.

