James Dinan Had To Cancel His Private Jet And Fly Commercial To Palm Beach

James Dinan

Just so you know how the storm is affecting people with private jets… York Capital founder James Dinan had plans to fly private, but flew commercial instead in order to make it down to Palm Beach yesterday.



His firm specified that he flew Jet Blue, by the way. Maybe they’re invested in the airline.

From the Wall Street Journal:

There were whispers at The Breakers resort on Tuesday morning that the weather battering the northeast would prevent James Dinan’s jet from making it to Palm Beach, Fla., in time for him to deliver the keynote luncheon speech to one of the year’s biggest gatherings of hedge fund managers [the Managed Funds Association’s conference].

But it turns out that Mr. Dinan, the founder of York Capital Management, was thinking ahead. The CEO of the hedge fund that manages nearly $15 billion caught a commercial flight on JetBlue to Palm Beach on Monday, a spokesman for the firm said.

Now for comparison, check out how the storm is affecting people who take the train.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.