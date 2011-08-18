News of the World Hollywood Reporter Arrested

James Desborough, a former News of the World reporter who had been based in Hollywood, has been arrested in relation to phone hacking, reports The Guardian.



His arrest is believed to have been relating to events prior to his move to California in 2009, but is significant as it may show News International used illegal reporting methods in the United States.

The award winning journalist arrived at a South London police station voluntarily.

Read more details at the Guardian >

