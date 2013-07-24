Two Pornstars Put A Trailer For Their Google Glass-Themed Movie On YouTube

Pornstars James Deen and Andy San Dimas released a short YouTube trailer today parodying the possibilities of porn using Google Glass.



We first saw it on The Verge.

Keep in mind that this is just a parody. The interface isn’t exactly like what you actually see when you use Google Glass.

Still, the porn industry is pretty excited about the possibilities of using Google Glass to film movies.

Here’s the video. The visuals are very PG-13, but there’s a lot of naughty language. You’ve been warned:

