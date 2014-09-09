Comedian James Corden Named Craig Ferguson's 'Late Late Show' Succesor

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images James Corden, a comedian and actor, appeared alongside Keira Knightley in 2013’s ‘Begin Again.’

Ever since Craig Ferguson announced in April that he will be departing CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” the rumour mill has been swirling as to who will replace him.

On Monday, CBS finally confirmed that reported frontrunner James Corden — a 35-year-old English actor, comedian, and writer — will officially be taking over for Ferguson.

“I can’t describe how thrilled and honored I am to be taking over from the brilliant Craig Ferguson,” Corden said. “To be asked to host such a prestigious show on America’s #1 network is hugely exciting. I can’t wait to get started, and will do my very best to make a show America will enjoy.”

Nina Tassler, Chairman of CBS Entertainment, fully endorsed the network’s pick, saying in a statement:

“James Corden is a rare entertainment force who combines irresistible charm, warmth and originality with a diverse range of creative instincts and performance talent. He is the ultimate multi-hyphenate — a writer, creator and performer who is loved and respected in every medium he touches, including theatre, comedy, music, film and television. James is already a big star in the UK and he’s wowed American audiences on Broadway; we’re very excited to introduce his considerable and very unique talents to our network television audience on a daily basis.”

Corden, who won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor for his starring role in the Broadway play “One Man, Two Guvnors,” first rose to prominence in the UK as the co-creator, co-writer, and star of the BBC sitcom “Gavin & Stacey.”

Corden had a supporting role in this summer’s ‘Begin Again‘ starring Keira Knightley and leads the upcoming Disney musical ‘Into the Woods‘ alongside Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, opening this Christmas.

While Corden isn’t a recognisable name in the U.S., he does boast more than 4.3 million Twitter followers, which could draw a younger audience to CBS.

In his personal life, Corden’s wife, Julia Carey (below), is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Check out some of Corden’s past professional work below:

