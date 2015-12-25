'Late Late' show host James Corden has been paid to bring his brand of carpool karaoke to McDonald's for Christmas

McDonald’s James Corden stars in McDonald’s UK Christmas ad.

James Corden stars in McDonald’s UK Christmas ad, which sees the “Late Late” show host share his brand of “carpool karaoke” — in which he sings along to popular songs in the car with his celebrity guests — with the British public.

Since November, McDonald’s has been asking Brits to send in video versions of themselves in the car singing the classic Wizzard hit “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.” The push began with a TV ad showing a family singing the song on a trip to a McDonald’s Drive-Thru.

McDonald’s and its creative agency Leo Burnett London selected the best clips from hundreds of entries to create a 90-second Christmas Day ad, which will air during soap opera Coronation Street on ITV1.

The ad sees Corden joining in with the song and asking for a “children’s choir,” before the camera cuts to a scene of school children singing along on a coach trip.

Steve Hill, McDonald’s head of marketing, said in a press release: “We set out to do something different with our festive campaign this year and we needed the British public to turn it into something special. It gives me great delight to confirm that they have done just that – our backseat singers really steal the show with this advert and we’re very proud of how well it has turned out.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.