James Corden was forced to admit he lied to Demi Moore about reading her book

- Demi Moore appeared on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday and participated in a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which the stars must answer questions truthfully or eat unappealing foods.
- Moore, who recently released a book called “Inside Out,” asked the late-night host: “Earlier in the green room, you told me you loved my new memoir. As someone who’s read the book, what was your favourite chapter?”
- Corden lied and said he enjoyed the section “about all the drugs,” then admitted that he didn’t actually read the memoir.
- “I loved the pictures. I haven’t read it. I haven’t read it! I’m sorry, I was trying to make you feel better. I should have read it,” he said, before taking a bite of cow-blood-and-pork-tongue jelly.
- Watch the video below. (Moore discusses her book at 1:15.)
