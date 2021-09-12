James Corden is granted temporary restraining order against woman he alleges wants to marry him

James Corden poses at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2018. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

James Corden alleged in court documets that the woman harassed him and his family for months.

Documents alleged that the woman camped outside his home and arrived at “The Late Late Show” set.

The woman allegedly expressed frustration that Corden was married, claiming his wife “stole” him.

A judge granted James Corden a temporary restraining order against a woman he claims has harassed him and his family.

According to court documents viewed by Insider, the petition was initially filed in August at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Corden alleged in court documents that the woman, 30, camped outside of his Los Angeles home for around six days and only left when authorities arrived. Authorities confronted the woman, who alleged she had spent “several days” with Corden and they had plans to get married in Las Vegas.

The court documents further alleged that the woman believes Corden’s wife “stole” him and that she can be with Corden once his wife is “out of the picture.”

According to the documents, Corden alleged that the woman’s behavior escalated after “years of harassing conduct, including late night and other harassing calls” to his phone, emails, and close affiliates. Corden, 43, alleged that the woman made “multiple visits” to the production lot where “The Late Late Show with James Corden” is filmed, claiming she was there to marry him.

The temporary restraining order requires the woman to stay 100 yards (91.44m) away from Corden, his family, and specified locations. The woman was also required to cease any attempts to contact Corden.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 13 in Los Angeles.

A representative for Corden did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Most recently, Corden starred alongside Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel in “Cinderella.” The movie was released on Amazon Prime.