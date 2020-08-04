James Corden could reportedly be Ellen DeGeneres' 'long term successor.' Here's why people aren't happy with the choice.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic and Steve Granitz/WireImage People are comparing James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres after it was reported that Corden might be ‘in line’ to replace her.

Twitter users are sharing stories of James Corden after it was reported that he could be a replacement for Ellen DeGeneres if she leaves the show.

After writer Louis Peitzman made a sarcastic tweet about the “famously kind” James Corden, users began to share their negative experiences with the British host.

Others shared stories they’d heard of Corden’s apparently problematic past behaviour.

A producer for “The Ellen Show” recently said that she’s not going anywhere, but that didn’t stop people from comparing DeGeneres and Corden.

A British newspaper reported this weekend that James Corden is “in line” to replace Ellen DeGeneres should she quit her eponymous show. The report led some people on Twitter to share stories where they claim “The Late Late Show” host behaved in a problematic way, too.

DeGeneres has been criticised in recent months for being rude and unkind to staff members and people she worked with, and WarnerMedia (the parent company of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) recently opened an internal investigation into the show’s “toxic” workplace culture.

Despite “Ellen” executive producer Andy Lassner telling a fan on Thursday that “nobody is going off the air,” the Sun reported on Saturday that Corden could be “the long term successor” to DeGeneres.

The story cited an anonymous source at NBC who says Corden “was being eyed for Ellen’s job in the long term” before any of the complaints against her “came to light.”

And per the Sun’s source, Corden “is a natural fit” for DeGeneres’ job.

Twitter users started sharing stories where they accuse the British talk show host of acting is a rude or unkind way

After the story about Corden broke, entertainment writer Louis Peitzman retweeted a link, captioning it “Famously kind James Corden. :)”

Famously kind James Corden. :) https://t.co/ZcaWjyvIAW — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) August 2, 2020

Peitzman subsequently clarified that his tweet about Corden was loaded with “very obvious sarcasm” – leading to numerous other users sharing what they claim are unpleasant stories or observations about Corden.

So much more to him that Americans don't know. From 3 years ago:https://t.co/oEAoJByTQR — Shagpoke Whipple (@shagpokewhipple) August 2, 2020

James Corden was the guy who invited Pelosi on his show so she could brag about her expensive Ice Cream while 30 Million people were losing their jobs and 10's of thousands of people were dying from COVID. — Not voting for Trump so think of a new comeback ???? (@offensive_name1) August 2, 2020

Haha! it would be the most ironic replacement. So many people in Hollywood have stories about James. — Shaun Springer (@shaunspringer) August 3, 2020

It’s worth noting that it’s impossible to verify the accuracy of the stories from the tweets alone. The stories ranged from disappointing personal experiences with Corden to more serious allegations of the British host attempting to lower late-night writers’ salaries, which Corden himself responded to.

Met at the stage door after seeing the History Boys. He was crude and embarrassed me when I mentioned wanting to meet another cast member that I had seen in another show. Not a fan. — Shana Westlake (@ShanaWestlake) August 2, 2020

never forget the story about him ignoring his wife on a plane who was struggling with their very young child. kid was crying and screaming the whole flight, corden sat away from both of them ignoring the cries & not helping with the bags. seems like a really nice, stand up guy — mol ♍︎ (@molalicecut) August 2, 2020

Corden literally showed up to a WGA meeting unannounced once just to advocate for lowering late night writers salaries. — Cyrus (@KurtCovonnegut) August 3, 2020

you love to see it https://t.co/zhop4ZEFM0 — Rekha Mohan (@drekhamalfoy) August 2, 2020

The incident involving the WGA (a Hollywood writer’s union) appeared to occur in April 2019.

Writer Jack Allison tweeted “for the record” that he attended a Writer’s Guild meeting exclusively for writers, but that Corden “showed up without any of his staffers to advocate for a lower pay grade for late night writers.”

I’d like to state once again for the record that I went to a WGA meeting for only late night writers, and James Corden showed up without any of his staffers to advocate for a lower pay grade for late night writers — anonymous account (@jackallisonLOL) April 16, 2019

After Allison and others accused him of essentially trying to pay new writers a lower rate than the one negotiated by the WGA, Corden defended himself in the replies, explaining that he only “asked if there could be a new writers programme for people who have interned for a year on a show and want to be writers.”

Corden also said that his only intention was to give “new writers opportunity” and that “Not one person in the room saw it as anything other than this.”

Jack,I went to the meeting because I was invited,like you were,like every writer on my show was.What you’ve written here is completely untrue.I asked if there could be a new writers programme for people who have interned for a year on a show and want to be writers.I stated — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 18, 2019

That it’s incredibly difficult on a show to give new writers opportunity with so many brilliant established writers and not many spaces.I also said this could be a new writers programme and shows couldn’t exploit this and would have to give a minimum of 1 full promotion a year — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 18, 2019

Should they use this scheme. It was merely a thought,a suggestion,a way of trying to help.Not one person in the room saw it as anything other than this.I love writers,I am in awe of so many of them.The fact that you would try to twist something that only came from a place of — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 18, 2019

Trying to help is disappointing to me to say the least.I would never ever want to pay a writer less than they deserve.Never.I love every writer on my show and all I ever wanted from that meeting was to explore whether talented people could get a better opportunity. — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 18, 2019

“I would never ever want to pay a writer less than they deserve. Never,” Corden wrote. “I love every writer on my show and all I ever wanted from that meeting was to explore whether talented people could get a better opportunity.”

“James, you showed up to a guild meeting, as an employer, flanked by your executive producer, to advocate for the show’s interest to pay writers less,” Allison replied to the late-night host. “If you want to give talented young writers a shot, you can pay them the Guild minimum that was negotiated in the MBA.”

James, you showed up to a guild meeting, as an employer, flanked by your executive producer, to advocate for the show's interest to pay writers less. if you want to give talented young writers a shot, you can pay them the Guild minimum that was negotiated in the MBA — anonymous account (@jackallisonLOL) April 18, 2019

A Reddit AMA that Corden did last year is also resurfacing

In the replies to Peitzman’s tweet, several people referenced anAMA that Corden did in 2019 (along with several producers on his show) that featured users sharing stories of what they said was past problematic behaviour.

He has a rough track record of stories from non-celebrities saying he’s exclusively nice to famous people. There was a really hilarious and ugly reddit AMA with him where people called him out for it, would recommend seeking out ???? — MÆVE (@MaevaMaeve) August 2, 2020

Top comments on the AMA featured a story from a user who claims they noticed Corden being rude to waitstaff in a London restaurant as well as mentions of an anecdote involving Corden supposedly ignoring his wife on a plane.

I actually can’t handle the top comment on james corden’s reddit AMA ???????? pic.twitter.com/R1SQ5RwM8S — gabby • blm (@newabnormaI) August 2, 2020

The top comments lol pic.twitter.com/cKY4WrqnkY — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) May 21, 2019

Damn this is blowing up, check out my soundcloud :https://t.co/8qjUe2nGdS — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) May 21, 2019

In case you missed it the first time around, behold James Corden’s amazing the amazing Reddit AMA that was swiftly abandoned when all the questions turned out to be variants of “you are a huge asshole in real life, what’s up with that?” https://t.co/OD82sv1PKE — Tom Gara (@tomgara) August 2, 2020

A representative for Corden declined Insider’s request for comment.

