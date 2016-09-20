James Corden stars in an all-new commercial for Apple Music

James Corden has been on a roll lately. And now, he’s starring in his own advertisement for Apple Music.

At Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, Corden appeared in Apple Music’s two-minute video as part of a new marketing campaign for the $10-a-month subscription service.

Corden appeared alongside three Apple executives as well: Beats cofounder Jimmy Iovine, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services Eddy Cue, and Bozoma Saint John, head of marketing at Apple Music.

Corden’s appearance in the advertisement comes with his new partnership with Apple. Back in July, Apple Music bought Cordon’s “Carpool Karaoke” series, even though the segment will still appear on Corden’s “Late Late Show.” He also appeared in a “Carpool Karaoke” sketch with Apple CEO Tim Cook on his way to Apple’s September 7 event.

Check out the new Apple Music ad with James Corden here:

