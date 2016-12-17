James Corden and Mariah Carey did an all-star 'Carpool Karaoke' for her Christmas classic

James Corden and Mariah Carey know how to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The two teamed up on Corden’s “Late Late Show” for a very special, incredibly fun version of the popular segment “Carpool Karaoke,” with them and a lot of other stars singing Carey’s stone-cold Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey tells Corden in the car that what she wants for Christmas is for him to sing the song. He does, of course, with her helping out, but the show also cuts to various “Carpool Karaoke” guests joyously belting out the song, including Gwen Stefani, Adele, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Chris Martin, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, who might be having the most fun of all.

See if it doesn’t get you in the Christmas spirit:

