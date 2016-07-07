FBI Director James Comey to testify before Congress on Clinton email probe Thursday

FBI Director James Comey will testify before Congress on Thursday after announcing the bureau would recommend Hillary Clinton not be prosecuted for her email practices as secretary of state, the House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday.

“The FBI’s recommendation is surprising and confusing. The fact pattern presented by Director Comey makes clear Secretary Clinton violated the law. Individuals who intentionally skirt the law must be held accountable,” committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said in a statement.

The Utah Republican representative added: “Congress and the American people have a right to understand the depth and breadth of the FBI’s investigation. I thank Directory Comey for accepting the invitation to publicly answer these important questions.”

Comey said at a Tuesday press conference that 110 emails with classified information traversed through Clinton’s private email server at the time they were sent or received. He called her behaviour “extremely careless” and said it was “possible” that “hostile actors” had gained access to her account.

Nevertheless, the agency director said “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring charges against her and said the bureau would not recommend doing so.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch indicated last week that she would likely accept the FBI’s recommendation.

Republicans from all corners blasted the decision. House Speaker Paul Ryan said it “defies explanation” and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump argued it proved the “system is rigged.” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz even went as far as to question Comey’s integrity.

