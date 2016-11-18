The US intelligence chief just resigned

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper announced Thursday morning that he will not be finishing out the remaining 64 days in his term.

Clapper announced his resignation before the House Intelligence Committee during a hearing.

“I submitted my letter of resignation last night, which felt pretty good,” he told the committee. “I have 64 days left and I would have a hard time with my wife for anything past that.”

Clapper was expected to leave his post after President Barack Obama finished his term, but his resignation came earlier than anticipated.

His resignation comes in the wake of president-elect Donald Trump winning the White House in last week’s election.

