INTELLIGENCE CHIEF: We've Seen The Guardian Report On The NSA Leaker, And It Is Damaging

The Director of National Intelligence has seen The Guardian’s report revealing the identity of NSA “whistleblower” Edward Snowden and is “reviewing the damage,” according to a statement released by DNI James Clapper’s office.



Shawn Turner, the office of the DNI’s director of public affairs, said that the matter has been referred to the Department of Justice.

Here’s the full statement from Turner:

“We have seen the latest report from The Guardian that identifies an individual claiming to have disclosed information about highly classified intelligence programs in recent days. Because the matter has been referred to the Department of Justice, we refer you to the Department of Justice for comment on any further specifics of the unauthorised disclosure of classified information by a person with authorised access. The Intelligence Community is currently reviewing the damage that has been done by these recent disclosures. Any person who has a security clearance knows that he or she has an obligation to protect classified information and abide by the law.”

Snowden, a 29-year-old employee of Booz Allen Hamilton, claimed responsibility on Sunday for leaking information about classified and secret surveillance programs that have exploded discussion about government surveillance over the past week.

Neither the Justice Department nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

