James Charles mocked YouTuber band the Dobre Brothers with a parody video of their miserable meet and greet

James Charles / Twitter James Charles mocked the viral video.

James Charles mocked a meet a greet event by fellow YouTuber group the Dobre Brothers.

In a video that went viral earlier in October, the Dobre Brothers barely looked up or smiled when a young fan posed for a photo with them.

Charles responded to the tweet saying “what the actual f— is this,” then posted a video from his own meet and greet a couple of weeks later.

He used the same apology statement as the Dobre Brothers, and pretended to be stony faced and miserable when a fan walked in. Then he and his friends laughed and clapped while the fan got a big hug.

One of the Dobre Brothers, Lucas Dobre, didn’t see the humour in the new video. “We all make mistakes but it’s up to us to own up to our mistakes and make things right when God gives us a second chance,” he said.

James Charles and his team decided to poke fun at fellow YouTubers the Dobre Brothers in a new video.

Earlier in October, the group were criticised online when a fan video of one of their meet and greets was leaked.

“PLS TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE,” said Twitter user Amina, who shared the video of the group looking bored and annoyed while a young fan gets her photo taken with them. It’s been retweeted nearly 12,000 times.

After some forced smiles, the girl walks away without a word said to her. Hundreds of people responded underneath the tweet, some defending the group and saying they were probably exhausted, and others saying their behaviour was inexcusable. Some people compared their behaviour to that of other bands like One Direction.

PLS TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE pic.twitter.com/uFg7ChXJpF — amina ♡ EL SHAN & AMBER’S DAY (@DANCINGCV) October 7, 2019

One of the band members, Lucas Dobre, tweeted out an apology soon after the video started going viral.

“We just wanted to apologise,” he wrote on behalf of the whole group. “After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show. Our true apologies we are sincerely sorry.”

Read more: Why the beauty community on YouTube is one of the most turbulent and drama-filled places on the internet

Beauty guru James Charles saw the video and retweeted it saying “what the actual f— is this.” He then took the opportunity to compare the Dobre Brothers’ meet and greet to his own a few weeks later.

On Sunday, he tweeted out the same apology statement and attached a new video taken at the launch of his mini eyeshadow palette at the Morphe store in California.

A fan walks in to a stony faced Charles and friends, and then awkwardly walks off. But rather than the video ending, the group start to laugh and clap, and the fan returns so Charles can give her a big hug.

We just wanted to apologize. After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show. Our true apologies ❤️ we are sincerely sorry. pic.twitter.com/RXVzoszlHb — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 20, 2019

Not everyone was amused by the new video, including Lucas Dobre who responded to the tweet.

“We all make mistakes but it’s up to us to own up to our mistakes and make things right when God gives us a second chance,” he said. “James… I’m sure you know what it’s like feeling like the whole world is against you.”

Dobre was probably referring to the drama Charles found himself at the centre of earlier this year, when his choice to advertise Sugar Bear Hair ripped his friendship with fellow beauty guru Tati Westbrook apart.

But whatever feuds Charles has gone through, he’s always insisted his fans are incredibly important to him.

“When this is reality for a lot of other influencers,” a fan responded to the video, to which Charles replied: “Couldn’t be me omg.”

