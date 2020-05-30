Beauty YouTuber James Charles got drunk for the first time ever on camera, 'blacked out,' and did a cotton candy-inspired eyeshadow look

Screenshot YouTube/James Charles James Charles had several friends (some of whom live with him) come over to celebrate his 21st birthday.

One of YouTube’s biggest beauty gurus, James Charles, turned 21-years-old on May 23 – and to celebrate his birthday, he filmed himself getting drunk for the first time ever.

In his new YouTube video, Charles takes shots from a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in between steps of a cotton candy-inspired eyeshadow look.

The YouTuber cautioned his young fans about not drinking before age 21 and not drinking excessively, although he said on Twitter that he “blacked out” and didn’t remember what he ended up filming.

Charles filmed his first (and, he says, his last) ever drunk makeup tutorial, a staple of beauty YouTubers, but the twist was that Charles is not a drinker or a partier, so it was his first time having alcohol outside of sips of his dad’s beer. In between each makeup step, he took a big sip from the Don Julio bottle (he didn’t say if the bottle had been a gift from the brand, but it’s a favourite liquor among Gen Z YouTubers).

The makeup look was inspired by Charles’ new line of tie-dye merchandise, and despite drinking a lot of tequila over the course of the video, he still finished the job. He also included clips of his friends (at least some of whom live with him in his LA home) taking off his makeup and putting him to bed after the drinking session was over.

Before getting started, he also asked that his young fanbase not drink before they’re legally permitted to and to avoid excessive drinking.

“If you are one of my younger followers, please do not drink until you are of age and if you are drinking, please drink responsibly,” Charles said at the start of his video. Nonetheless, he claimed in the lead-up to the video that he had “blacked out” to the point where he couldn’t remember filming it.

omg my editor just sent me the drunk makeup video that goes live tomorrow… I blacked out so I have NO idea what I’m about to watch… ???????? should I film my reaction?! — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 28, 2020

A “blackout” occurs when your body’s alcohol levels are high and it is a temporary condition that affects your memory during intoxication. Charles also hinted that he might film a video of himself watching the drunk makeup tutorial for the first time after his editor sent it him.

