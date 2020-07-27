James Charles apologised for being 'stupid and selfish' after partying without a mask during the coronavirus pandemic

TM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images James Charles apologised to his fans for partying during the pandemic.

James Charles apologised to his fans for attending Larray’s birthday party at the Hype House last week.

Charles attended the party with Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, and many others.

In his latest video he said he cut out the footage from the party because it was a “stupid and selfish” decision to go.

He said he understands his influence and now recognises that staying safe and containing COVID-19 is more important than celebrating a friend’s birthday.

He urged fans to be “smarter than I was” and continue to social distance and wear a mask.

James Charles posted an apology slide in his latest YouTube video, where he said sorry for attending influencer Larray’s massive birthday party at the Hype House last week. The event drew much criticism for packing in at least 67 top influencers, none of whom seemed to be wearing a mask or socially distancing from one another.

Charles wrote a statement in his video, “A Day In The Life with James Charles,” saying he had cut out all the footage from the party to set a better example.

“Even though I have been wearing a mask in public and have tested negative multiple times, going to a party during a pandemic was a selfish and stupid decision,” he said. “People’s safety and keeping COVID-19 contained is FAR more important than celebrating a friend’s birthday and unsafe partying is not something I want to promote to my audience.”

He said he understands his influence and now recognises that having a platform of his size – 20 million subscribers – comes with a lot of responsibility.

“I encourage you guys to be smarter than I was,” he said. “Wear your masks and continue to social distance. Love you.”

Charles attended the party with Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, among many others.

Mongeau also posted a short statement to her Instagram story. She said going to parties and social gatherings during the pandemic was “careless and irresponsible” and she was holding herself accountable.

“Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologise and be better than this,” she said. “I need to be a better example and person.”

Charles, for the most part, has been free of scandals lately. When he was asked by Celebrity Livin what he made of the current drama involving Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star, he said he did not want to address it.

“I’m just staying out of it, minding my own business,” he said. “I just moved into a beautiful new house. I have great friends around me.”

