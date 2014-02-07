Fox News Has Signed Political Titan James Carville As A Contributor

Fox News has signed Democratic strategist James Carville to be a contributor, the network announced Thursday. The network said that Carville will appear on “various programming offering political commentary on the news of the day.”

“James’ successful and storied career in politics over several decades is an enormous asset to Fox News,” Bill Shine, Fox News’ executive vice president of programming, said in a statement. “We are privileged to have him lend his breadth of experience, wit and dynamic perspective on the network.”

Carville’s contract at CNN was not renewed last year after a long stint with the network. Carville was a co-host of the first incarnation of “Crossfire,” from 2002 until its cancellation in 2005.

Carville is perhaps best known for his role on the 1992 campaign of former President Bill Clinton. His work on the campaign led to a Campaign Manager of the Year award from the American Association of Political Consultants in 1993.

