'PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE' -- James Carville goes on an impassioned rant in defence of the Clinton Foundation

James Carville became a political icon by helping Bill Clinton win the 1992 election as the lead strategist on the then-Governor’s presidential campaign. He’s the author of a new book entitled “We’re Still Right, They’re Still Wrong,” which makes a case for the Democrats in the upcoming election.

Carville stopped by Business Insider for an interview where he discussed the book, as well as the recent controversy surrounding the Clinton Foundation. Donald Trump is leading the charge to shut down the charitable organisation. Carville passionately defended the merits of the organisation and said that lives will be lost if it is indeed shuttered.

