James Carville Thinks Bill Clinton Wants Hillary To Run In 2016

Democratic strategist James Carville, the architect behind Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, thinks that his former client is still up for another round.



In an appearance on MSNBC this afternoon, Carville told host Andrea Mitchell that he suspects the former President wants his wife to run for president again in 2016.

“He was so involved and into her campaign in 2008 — I can’t believe that Bill Clinton wouldn’t want to be in the middle of another campaign,” Carville said. “Do I know for certain? No. But that’s just an educated guess.”

“He likes politics you know,” he added in a stage whisper.

Watch the full interview below, courtesy of MSNBC:



