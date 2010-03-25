James Cameron On Glenn Beck: 'He's A F#*@king A#*Hole'

Photo: AP

Yesterday, Avatar director James Cameron was supposed to be giving a pleasant song-and-dance to a bunch of reporters at a press conference about the home video release of his blockbuster movie.Avatar producer Jon Landau showed up and said the DVD release on April 22 will have an environmentally friendly Earth Day theme.



But instead of bloviating PR-friendly soundbites about projected DVD sales, Cameron spewed some expletives about Fox News host Glenn Beck.

“Glenn Beck is a fucking arsehole,” he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve met him. He called me the anti-Christ, and not about ‘Avatar.’ He hadn’t even seen ‘Avatar’ yet. I don’t know if he has seen it.”

While he was still working at CNN, Beck introduced Cameron as “officially running for anti-Christ,” because of the release of his documentary The Lost Tomb of Jesus.

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

After blasting Beck, Cameron, surrounded by journalists inside a West Hollywood hillside mansion, seemed to reconsider: “I think, you know what, he may or may not be an arsehole, but he certainly is dangerous, and I’d love to have a dialogue with him.”

What makes Beck dangerous, The Hollywood Reporter asked Cameron at the junket. “He’s dangerous because his ideas are poisonous,” Cameron answered. “I couldn’t believe when he was on CNN. I thought, what happened to CNN? Who is this guy? Who is this madman? And then of course he wound up on Fox News, which is where he belongs, I guess.”

If this “high noon” word shoot out that Cameron proposes to reporters happens, we hope there are boxing gloves involved. Think Beck would win this one?

