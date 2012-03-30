JAMES CAMERON: I Now Know I Made These Mistakes In 'Titanic' -- And I Thought About Re-Shooting The Movie

Photo: ABC News screenshot

The 3D version of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Titanic’ premieres next month, on the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking.While making the original movie in the 1990s, Cameron became obsessed with the Titanic story.



He has frequently dived to the wreck. He also recently convened a panel of experts to analyse the ship’s sinking.

And he has realised to his chagrin that, in the original movie, he made some historical mistakes.

When Cameron discovered these errors, he tells ABC News, he briefly thought about re-shooting the movie.

He thought better of it, though, and in the new 3D version, he hasn’t changed a frame.

