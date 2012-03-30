JAMES CAMERON: I Now Know I Made These Mistakes In 'Titanic' -- And I Thought About Re-Shooting The Movie

Photo: ABC News screenshot
The 3D version of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Titanic’ premieres next month, on the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking.While making the original movie in the 1990s, Cameron became obsessed with the Titanic story.
He has frequently dived to the wreck. He also recently convened a panel of experts to analyse the ship’s sinking.
And he has realised to his chagrin that, in the original movie, he made some historical mistakes.
When Cameron discovered these errors, he tells ABC News, he briefly thought about re-shooting the movie.
He thought better of it, though, and in the new 3D version, he hasn’t changed a frame.
The premiere the the 3D version of Titanic was held in London earlier this week. Some of the stars were there, including Kate Winslet, who now thinks that her American accent in the film sucked.
James Cameron was there, too, with his wife Suzy Amis, who also starred in the film. Cameron had just returned from the deepest solo dive in history, to the bottom of the Marianas Trench.
In the 'Titanic' movie, you will recall, the ship sank in a very specific way. It gradually sank at the bow, then tipped upwards and broke in half...
And studying the wreckage, building another huge model of the ship, and convening a panel of experts to analyse what happened...
...Cameron has concluded that the stern section did NOT sink vertically, as it did in the movie, but slipped into the water at a less severe angle. Cameron also says they made other errors in the movie, mostly with respect to set design.
And there is another strange thing about the Titanic's sinking that Cameron's research has shed light on. Most ships, when they sink, tilt to one side--the way the Costa Concordia did.
The Titanic, however, remained level as it sank, not listing to either side. This was very fortunate for those on board, because it allowed lifeboats on both sides of the ship to be used.
Titanic didn't have anywhere near enough lifeboats, of course, but at least it was able to use all of them.
Cameron now believes that the ship's staying upright was the result of efforts by the engineers and other crew-members on the ship's bottom decks. He believes these engineering crew-members helped manage the flow of the water until the very end. None of them survived to confirm this, but their efforts may have saved hundreds of lives.
