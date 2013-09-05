James Cameron Says 'Gravity' Is 'The Best Space Film Ever Done'

Christopher Nolan can stop working on his anticipated space thriller, “

Interstellar.”

Director James Cameron (“Avatar,” “Titanic”) has declared Alfonso Cuaron’s upcoming film “Gravity” the “best space film ever done.”

The film starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as an astronaut and engineer getting lost in space opened the Venice Film Festival last week and has been receiving countless high praise.

Cameron, who is friends with Cuaron, saw the film a month ago told Variety he wasn’t impressed with the film’s technology — it was filmed digitally. Rather he was intrigued by Cuaron’s “uncompromising vision and tenacity in getting the picture made as he wanted it” along with Bullock’s performance.

“I was stunned, absolutely floored,” said Cameron. “I think it’s the best space photography ever done, I think it’s the best space film ever done, and it’s the movie I’ve been hungry to see for an awful long time.”

We’ve been waiting a long time for Cuaron’s latest movie.

“Gravity” was originally set to debut November 2012 before being pushed back to May and then November before falling into its October 4 release slot due to a need for more post-production work.

