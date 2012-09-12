James Cameron Finally Explains Everyone's Biggest Problem With 'Titanic'

Photo: Titanic screencap

Nearly everyone who’s ever seen “Titanic” has been frustrated by Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) sacrificing his life at the end for Rose (Kate Winslet).After the two submerge into the water, the duo finds a large door in the water and Kate is the only one to go atop, leaving Jack to freeze in the cool Atlantic water.



Watching the film numerous times, we’ve been among those to think, “there’s enough room on that door for the both of them.”

There’s even a meme dedicated to showing the many ways DiCaprio could have fit on the plank beside Winslet.

Well, director James Cameron has heard our cries, and in an interview with IGN he finally addresses our concern. Cameron tells us it has nothing to do with the amount of room on the door; rather, it has to do with buoyancy.

Take a listen near the 4:40 mark below:



