James Cameron Has Emotional 'Deal Hurdles To Get Over' Before Avatar 2

Avatar director James Cameron might be having some problems negotiating an Avatar sequel with News Corp.



He sat down with MTV’s Rough Cut to discuss his plans for a possible Avatar sequel.

“Another Avatar film is a strong possibility,” he said.

“I’ve got some deal hurdles I’ve got to get over with the studio before I want to emotionally embrace that.”

In a News Corp. earnings call, chairman Rupert Murdoch told analysts that the movie studio is in “very early talks” with director James Cameron about making another film. “Jim has ideas for one,” Murdoch said. “Being Jim Cameron I wouldn’t hold your breathe for an early” sequel, he said.

It took Cameron 12 years total to make Avatar because he had to invent new technologies, push theatres to revamp for 3-D and imagine an entire alien world from scratch. At an estimated $300 million in production costs, “it is the most expensive film we’ve made,” James Gianopulos, co-chairman and C.E.O. of Fox Filmed Entertainment, told CNN. But the record-breaking blockbuster has grossed $666 million in the U.S. alone, WSJ reports.

MTV asked if it was about compensation. But it likely has to do with budgets and timing.

“It’s never really been properly worked out, let me put it that way,” Cameron said. “But everyone is highly motivated.”

“I guess Rupert Murdoch told us they were doing it, so they have to make a deal.”



Movie Trailers – Movies Blog

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.