James Cameron just announced 4 more 'Avatar' movies

James Cameron took the stage at CinemaCon, the national convention for theatre owners, in Las Vegas on Thursday with some major news.

He will be making four more “Avatar” movies for 20th Century Fox.

The sequel, coming out on Christmas 2018, will be followed by releases in 2020, 2022, and 2023, according to numerous tweets from media in attendance.

The original “Avatar” is the all-time highest-grossing movie worldwide.

