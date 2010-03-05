James Cameron On Leadership, His 'Strange Bond' Between Team Members

TED just posted James Cameron’s 2010 talk video, and it’s a fascinating look into the director’s evolution from a young scuba diver into a Hollywood director.



In the talk, he reveals how Jacques-Yves Cousteau’s TV show exposed him to the underwater “alien” world and inspired him to explore a relatively unknown world. From poring over science fiction and comic books, to exploring the Titanic ship-wreck with a avatar-like robot, he explains how these experiences sparked the success of hits including Aliens, The Terminator, Titanic and Avatar.

He explains his absence between Titanic and Avatar, in which he went on scuba diving expeditions and learned a lot about science and leadership.

Here’s what he learned about leadership: “You are doing it for the task itself, for the challenge […] and for that strange bond that happens when a small group of people form a team. And in that bond you realise that the most important thing is the respect that you have for them and they have for you.”

Watch it here:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.