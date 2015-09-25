US

Fed's Bullard gave us a great baseball analogy to explain what the Fed is doing wrong

Emma Fierberg, Jonathan Marino

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard stopped by Business Insider to talk about the Fed’s decision not to raise rates in September. Bullard does not have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, but argued against the decision to keep rates near zero. Bullard makes his opinion of the Fed’s inaction clear with a perfect baseball analogy.

Produced by Emma Fierberg and Jonathan Marino.

