Fed's Bullard gave us a great baseball analogy to explain what the Fed is doing wrong

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard stopped by Business Insider to talk about the Fed’s decision not to raise rates in September. Bullard does not have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, but argued against the decision to keep rates near zero. Bullard makes his opinion of the Fed’s inaction clear with a perfect baseball analogy.

Produced by Emma Fierberg and Jonathan Marino.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.