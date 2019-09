Photo: St. Louis Fed

St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard — an uber-dove — is on CNBC this morning, and generally he’s still talking the dove, pro-stimulus line.But it’s no done deal. He says the odds of a double-dip have receded, and anything can happen between now and November.



