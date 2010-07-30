Get Ready For A Full Hour Of Of The Fed's Hottest Uber-Dove: James Bullard

The hottest Fed President in America

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Even folks who don’t watch CNBC may be tempted to tune in this morning from 7:00-800 AM ET to catch St. Louis Fed President James Bullard hold forth on monetary.As you obviously know by know, Bullard threw a hand grenade at the monetary policy establishment yesterday, with his advocacy of mega-QE, and warnings of a Japan-style lost decade.



The interesting thing about this is that Bullard, up until now, has been considered your standard, inflation-hatin’ hawk.

Something obviously caused him to flip.

