James Brown Delivers Remarkable Monologue On NFL's 'Deafening And Deadly' Silence On Domestic Violence

CBS Sports’ announcer James Brown delivered a remarkable monologue on the problem of domestic violence during his pre-game show on Thursday, addressing an issue that “is bigger than football” just days after a video was released showing ex-Ravens player Ray Rice knocking his fiancee unconscious in an elevator.

“Now let’s be clear, this problem is bigger than football,” Brown said. “There has been, appropriately so, intense and widespread outrage following the release of the video showing what happened inside the elevator at the casino. But wouldn’t it be productive if this collective outrage, as my colleagues have said, could be channelled to truly hear and address the long-suffering cries for help by so many women?”

Brown opened his remarks by highlighting his attempt two years ago to challenge the NFL community after Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend Kasandra Perkins, before driving to the team’s facility and killing himself in front of his head coach and general manager.

“Yet here we are again dealing with the same issue of violence against women,” Brown said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has come under intense criticism for initially suspending Rice for just two games, while the league claimed it had not seen the video of the incident until earlier this week. Meanwhile, an Associated Press report which cited a law enforcement official said the league received the full tape in April.

Here are his full remarks:

“Two years ago I challenged the NFL community and all men to seriously confront the problem of domestic violence, especially coming on the heels of the murder-suicide of Kansas City Chiefs football player Jovan Belcher and his girlfriend Kasandra Perkins. Yet, here we are again dealing with the same issue of violence against women. Now let’s be clear, this problem is bigger than football. There has been, appropriately so, intense and widespread outrage following the release of the video showing what happened inside the elevator at the casino. But wouldn’t it be productive if this collective outrage, as my colleagues have said, could be channelled to truly hear and address the long-suffering cries for help by so many women? And as they said, do something about it? Like an on-going education of men about what healthy, respectful manhood is all about. And it starts with how we view women. Our language is important. For instance, when a guy says, ‘you throw the ball like a girl’ or ‘you’re a little sissy,’ it reflects an attitude that devalues women and attitudes will eventually manifest in some fashion. Women have been at the forefront in the domestic violence awareness and prevention arena. And whether Janay Rice considers herself a victim or not, millions of women in this country are. Consider this: According to domestic violence experts, more than three women per day lose their lives at the hands of their partners. That means that since the night February 15th in Atlantic City [when the Ray Rice incident occurred] more than 600 women have died. So this is yet another call to men to stand up and take responsibility for their thoughts, their words, their deeds and as Deion [Sanders] says to give help or to get help, because our silence is deafening and deadly.”

