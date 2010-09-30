Banker Who Left Citigroup To Play Poker Just Won $1.3 Million At WSOP

Before: average guy

James Bord, who left Citigroup in his mid-twenties to make a career of playing poker, picked up £836,000 and the 2010 World Series of Poker Europe Championship.The story of his journey from Wall Street to the job of his dreams is a fun one.



Bord, “Bordy,” called his job at Citi “conventional.” He decided to leave when he was in his mid-twenties for a new day job, which is now spending his hours playing $300-600 and $400-800 cash stakes in Vegas poker rooms.

He’s not a tournament player, and he never expected to win a WSOP championship, but entered the game in what happened to be his hometown in Britain.

After: Poker champion, hero, millionaire, new facebook photo

He humbly told the Casino City Times:“I never thought I would win a bracelet.”

“Being so close, you just never know when it’s going to come again. And it’s even more special to win it in my hometown. It’s just something very special.”

When he was crowned, Bord became the first Brit to hold the WSOP Euroupe championship title.

And instantly, Bord, who had homecourt advantage and been a crowd-favourite, skyrocketed his status from an anonymous name in the poker circuit to a hero on the casino floor.

From Poker News Boy:

With the crowd cheering his every decision, Bord was treated like their favourite Manchester United player throughout the final table, which may have helped him overcome Fabrizio Baldassari’s massive chip-lead when heads-up play began.

We’re not sure what job he held at Citi, but it’s fair to say that he made a fantastic decision.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.