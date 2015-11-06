Here's what James Bond's resumé would look like

Ever wonder how you would stack up to James Bond in a job search?

Sure, he’s survived 4,662 shots and has the ability to romance the most beautiful women in the world — but MI6, the British secret intelligence service, has gone on record saying they wouldn’t hire the fictional Secret Service agent due to his lack of emotional intelligence, and a study from the British Medical Journal found that Bond is a functioning alcoholic, averaging 92 drinks per week. So the competition might not be as fierce as you’d think.

Of course, Bond is a fictional character (who tends to work alone anyway), but if he ever were to step into our world and apply for a job, Kickresume.com put together a fun graphic of what his resumé might look like:

