James Bond's Aston Martin from 'Spectre' just sold for $3.5 million

CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2016 James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his Aston Martin DB10, specially made for the film.

The Aston Martin DB10 from the most recent James Bond film sold yesterday at a Christie’s auction house in London for $3.5 million

The DB10 was the first (and only, according to Aston Martin) example to be made available for public sale.

The car, produced solely for Mr. Bond in “Spectre,” smashed its pre-sale estimate of £1-1.5 million ($1.4-2.1 million).

It is one of only ten made, and this particular example is one of two show cars made for the studio.

The auction house mentioned that the DB10 is for “display purposes only” and not roadworthy.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Médecins Sans Frontières, (Doctors Without Borders) an non-profit international organisation that supplies medical care to areas of conflict or epidemic.

