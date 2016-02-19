James Bond's Aston Martin just sold for $4.8 million

The one and only Aston Martin DB10 up for sale, was auctioned for charity by Christie’s in London last night, fetching a staggering £2,434,500 ($AU4.81 million).

The money will go to Médecins Sans Frontières – ‘Doctors without Borders’ – a global humanitarian aid supporting victims of disasters such as war and epidemics.

Aston Martin produced just 10 bespoke DB10s, especially for the latest James Bond film, Spectre. Eight were modified for filming and two, with a 4.7-litre V8 petrol engine, six-speed manual gearbox and top speed of around 190 mph, were produced as show cars, including the one auctioned.

It’s the only DB10 to be sold and the bad news for the new, undisclosed owner is they can’t even take it for a spin on the open road because the car is not street legal and the contract of sale specifies the new owner can’t modify it to make it roadworthy.

Christie’s auctioned a bunch of other Bond memorabilia for charity, with the Tom Ford dinner suit worn by 007 going got £22,000 ($AU44,000), M’s Longines watch for £16,000 ($AU32,000) and Bond’s Omega for £75,000 ($AU150,000) and Franz Oberhauser’s gold octopus ring for £26,000 ($AU52,000).

Aston Martin is currently working on a DB11 to replace the DB9.

