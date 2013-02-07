James Bond's Gadget-Filled Aston Martin Is On Sale For $4.7 Million

Photo: Aston Martin

Only four Aston Martin DB5s were specially made for the James Bond movies “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball.”Only two of those were fully equipped with all the gadgets that made them fit for 007.



Now, one of those rare vehicles is for sale.

Listed for £3 million ($4.7 million), the DB5 has fake machine guns, revolving licence plates, and the “tire-slicer” that sticks out of the wheel, according to the Daily Mail.

It also comes with a bulletproof shield, oil slick and nail dispensers, and a smoke screen.

The other DB5 made with all the gadgets was sold in 2010 for $4.6 million, according to UrbanDaddy.

The car is offered for private sale by RS Williams, a British Aston Martin dealer.

