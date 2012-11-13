12 Things You Didn't Know About James Bond

Sean Connery’s seven-film run as Bond ended ugly in a feud with the original 007 producers.

Photo: Courtesy of LIFE

“Skyfall” just saw the highest opening weekend of any James Bond film earning a huge $87.8 million at the U.S. box office. However, how much do you know about the secret agent of MI6?



Sure, you may know this isn’t REALLY the 23rd film in the franchise, and that Bond’s been around for more than 50 years–59 to be exact, but we bet you didn’t know Bond was almost a woman on screen.

We read through LIFE’s “50 Years of James Bond” to uncover some of the spy’s dirty laundry.

The 176-page book details many great tidbits from 007’s cars to gadgets, and shares behind-the-scenes photos of creator Ian Fleming and the many Bond men and women.

Here are a few items you may not know about 007.

