Tom Holland said he's throwing his name out there to play 'a really short James Bond'

In a Variety podcast, Tom Holland said he would love to play James Bond.

Holland said: “I look pretty good in a suit. I’d be like a really short James Bond.”

Tom Holland is throwing his name into the discussion around who should be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig exits the role with “No Time to Die.”

In an interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, the Spider-Man actor was asked what sort of role from a book or series he would like to play most. Holland said that he has two upcoming roles that will come out in a few years time that he can’t talk about just yet but that he is really “excited about,” but one particular character stuck out in his mind more than others.

“I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond,” Holland said. “I’m just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit. I’d be like a really short James Bond.”

MGM Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die.’

Holland also said that he’d love to work with Dame Maggie Smith, and he and podcast host Clayton Davis theorised that the Oscar-winning actress could be the M to his Bond.

Many actors have been touted as the possible Bond replacement for Daniel Craig, whose tenure as 007 finishes with “No Time to Die” (now due to be released October 8). Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Idris, Michael Fassbender, and Richard Madden have all been tipped as favourites, but other options also include Riz Ahmed, Henry Cavill, and Henry Golding.

Meanwhile, “Bridgerton” star RegÃ©-Jean Page has recently emerged as a fan-favourite contender for the role following his steamy turn in the Netflix series.

Holland would be the first actor to play a major superhero and the role of Bond, but Mads Mikkelsen is one actor who has appeared in both the 007 and MCU franchises â€” as two villains Le Chiffre and Kaecilius, respectively.

Holland is currently promoting his new movie on Apple TV, “Cherry.” There have been rumblings about an Oscar nomination for his performance as a PTSD-suffering army medic-turned bank robber who has a drug addiction.

Holland recently said that his mum was “furious” with him after he sent her a clip of him from the movie in which he is “writhing around” on a jail cell floor.

“I guess I wasn’t thinking right, and I was like, ‘Do you know who would really like to see this? My mum,'” Holland said. “In hindsight, it was a really stupid thing to have done.”

