How To Dress Like James Bond

The next James Bond movie — “Spectre” — was announced back in December.
The bad news is: the movie won’t be out until the fall of 2015.
But the good news is: you can still get some Bond in your life while you wait.
We’ve put together a style guide based on Daniel Craig’s James Bond: edgier and darker, but still maintaining that smart-elegant vibe.
Whether you want to go full-on Bond, or just add an accessory or two, you’ll find it here.
The Classic Grey James Bond Suit
You just couldn’t have a Bond without a suit. Usually, he’s sports a grey one, ranging from light to charcoal tones. We recommend erring on the darker side — not everyone can pull off a heather grey.
For the shirt and tie — choose a light blue shirt and navy tie. They’re warmer than white and black, respectively, but still convey a serious vibe.
Grey Suit
Investment: Burberry London grey slim-fit wool suit — $US1,395
Deal: Salvatore Exte Men’s two button charcoal grey suit — $US449.00 $US95.86 to $US109.86
Light-Blue Button Down
Investement: Brioni blue striped cotton shirt — £310 ($US482)
Deal: Bloomingdale’s Houndstooth Check Dress Shirt — $US449.00 $US49.77
Navy Tie
Investement: Turnbull & Asser ribbed silk tie — £95 ($US147)
Deal: Calvin Klein men’s silver spun solid tie — $US65.00 $US33.14
The Omega “Seamaster” Watch
For almost two decades Bond’s been wearing the Omega “Seamaster watch,” which you can get yourself as well. Or you can find yourself a better deal on a lookalike.
Investement: The Omega “Seamaster” 300 Chrono Diver watch — $US3,640
Deal: SO&CO “Monticello” stainless steel watch — $US325.00 $US43.99
Leather Jacket
But sometimes, Bond is running around in a more casual look, typically rocking a leather jacket. (Which is pretty much the cool-guy staple.)
We recommend combining 2014’s biggest trend in menswear with the classic James Bond style staple by getting yourself a leather bomber jacket. It’s pretty much a win-win.
Investement: Schott slim-fit leather jacket — £775 £387.49 ($US1206 $US603)
Deal: Navy A-1 Leather Flight Bomber Jacket — $US299.99 $US149.99
