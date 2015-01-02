How To Dress Like James Bond

The next James Bond movie — “Spectre” — was announced back in December.

The bad news is: the movie won’t be out until the fall of 2015.

But the good news is: you can still get some Bond in your life while you wait.

We’ve put together a style guide based on Daniel Craig’s James Bond: edgier and darker, but still maintaining that smart-elegant vibe.

Whether you want to go full-on Bond, or just add an accessory or two, you’ll find it here.

The Classic Grey James Bond Suit

You just couldn’t have a Bond without a suit. Usually, he’s sports a grey one, ranging from light to charcoal tones. We recommend erring on the darker side — not everyone can pull off a heather grey.

For the shirt and tie — choose a light blue shirt and navy tie. They’re warmer than white and black, respectively, but still convey a serious vibe.

Grey Suit

Investment: Burberry London grey slim-fit wool suit — $US1,395

Deal: Salvatore Exte Men’s two button charcoal grey suit — $US449.00 $US95.86 to $US109.86

Light-Blue Button Down

Investement: Brioni blue striped cotton shirt — £310 ($US482)

Deal: Bloomingdale’s Houndstooth Check Dress Shirt — $US449.00 $US49.77

Navy Tie

Investement: Turnbull & Asser ribbed silk tie — £95 ($US147)

Deal: Calvin Klein men’s silver spun solid tie — $US65.00 $US33.14



The Omega “Seamaster” Watch

For almost two decades Bond’s been wearing the Omega “Seamaster watch,” which you can get yourself as well. Or you can find yourself a better deal on a lookalike.

Investement: The Omega “Seamaster” 300 Chrono Diver watch — $US3,640

Deal: SO&CO “Monticello” stainless steel watch — $US325.00 $US43.99

Leather Jacket

But sometimes, Bond is running around in a more casual look, typically rocking a leather jacket. (Which is pretty much the cool-guy staple.)

We recommend combining 2014’s biggest trend in menswear with the classic James Bond style staple by getting yourself a leather bomber jacket. It’s pretty much a win-win.

Investement: Schott slim-fit leather jacket — £775 £387.49 ($US1206 $US603)

Deal: Navy A-1 Leather Flight Bomber Jacket — $US299.99 $US149.99

Tuxedo Bow Tie

Youtube Arguably the best scene in Casino Royale is the whole poker sequence. Scratch that — there’s no debate. If you ever find yourself invited to a black (or white tie) setting like this high-stakes poker game, you better have that real bow tie ready.

Investement: Turnbull & Asser Silk Bow Tie — £55 ($US86) Deal: Silk Bow Tie — $US15.99 $US9.50



