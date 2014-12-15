The New James Bond Movie Script Leaks Online

The new James Bond movie script has leaked online.

Film producers confirmed an early version of the “Spectre” script leaked online in a message on the 007 website Saturday.

Here’s the message in full:

EON PRODUCTIONS, the producers of the James Bond films, learned this morning that an early version of the screenplay for the new Bond film SPECTRE is amongst the material stolen and illegally made public by hackers who infiltrated the Sony Pictures Entertainment computer system. Eon Productions is concerned that third parties who have received the stolen screenplay may seek to publish it or its contents. The screenplay for SPECTRE is the confidential information of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Danjaq, LLC, and is protected by the laws of copyright in the United Kingdom and around the world. It may not (in whole or in part) be published, reproduced, disseminated or otherwise utilised by anyone who obtains a copy of it. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Danjaq LLC will take all necessary steps to protect their rights against the persons who stole the screenplay, and against anyone who makes infringing uses of it or attempts to take commercial advantage of confidential property it knows to be stolen.

The Bond script is among the latest leak in a giant cyberattack on Sony by a hacker group known as the Guardians of Peace (GoP). The attack has resulted in the email accounts of numerous Sony executives to leak online.

Gawker has obtained a copy of the alleged script, detailing plot points from the early version of the film.

In addition, Gawker reports Sony execs went back and forth over revisions to the “Spectre” script, according to leaked emails from the mailbox of Sony Pictures cochairman Amy Pascal.

From the emails, reviewed by Business Insider, concerns about the movie were taking place through mid-October with Pascal calling elements of the film “a bit convenient and maybe a little confusing.”

There was a call to link the new movie with the “events from the last three movies,” of which Pascal said “we haven’t completely nailed it yet.”

In addition, she suggested the end of the script needed revisions writing, “the last twenty pages however are really what needs fixing.”

Another version of the script was expected before Thanksgiving, according to subsequent emails.

CNNMoney reported other leaked emails expressed concerns with the movie’s budget.

The film reportedly costs over $US300 million, making it among the most expensive movies ever made.

“Spectre” began filming Dec. 8. and is set for release Nov. 6, 2015.

