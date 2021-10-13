All 25 James Bond theme songs, ranked from worst to best

- Many Bond songs have become chart-toppers as well as Grammy and Oscar winners.
- Billie Eilish performed the song for the latest movie, “No Time to Die.”
- Here are all the Bond songs ranked from worst to best.
25. “Spectre” – Sam Smith (“Writing’s On The Wall”)
Like the movie itself, Sam Smith’s song is too slow-paced for the new age Bond fans who want their movies fast and thrilling.
24. “Tomorrow Never Dies” – Sheryl Crow
The twangy feel and lame hook makes this theme song very forgettable. And it also doesn’t help that Crow’s vocals just don’t live up to the genre that Bond theme songs have created.
23. “Thunderball” – Tom Jones
Smack dab in the middle of the Sean Connery era, we had already been blessed with some iconic theme songs. However, this one doesn’t have the same power and Tom Jones gives it too much of a lounge lizard feel.
22. “Moonraker” – Shirley Bassey
Playing off the movie’s space battle finale, this Shirley Bassey song has a mystical, out of this world feel. However, it’s more likely going to put you to sleep before the movie stars than excite you about seeing Bond in space.
21. “Casino Royale” – Chris Cornell (“You Know My Name”)
To mark the start of the Daniel Craig era as 007, the franchise tries to pull off a hard rock theme song with the powerful vocals of Chris Cornell, but it doesn’t hit the mark.
20. “Octopussy” – Rita Coolidge (“All Time High”)
Rita Coolidge’s song feels more like something you would find on an easy listening station than in a Bond movie, but for the Roger Moore-era of the franchise, it works alright.
19. “The World Is Not Enough” – Garbage
The Bond franchise loves to take risks with its theme songs and having Garbage do a song definitely was one. But thanks to the vocals of lead singer Shirley Manson this song is better than average.
18. “GoldenEye” – Tina Turner
With its synthesized feel and the powerful vocals by Tina Turner, this is definitely one of the best theme songs from Pierce Brosnan’s Bond era.
17. “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” – John Barry
Longtime James Bond composer John Barry gives us a full instrumental opening theme for the George Lazenby-led Bond movie and it’s one of the franchise’s best arrangements.
16. “The Man with the Golden Gun” – Lulu
This guitar riffing, fast-paced theme is a groovy entry to the mid-1970s era of the Bond franchise.
15. “The Living Daylights” – A-ha
“The Living Daylights” is the Norweigan band A-ha’s biggest hit and it’s obvious why. With the 1980s-flavored electronic feel, you can’t help but feel hyped.
14. “Licence to Kill” – Gladys Knight
Yes, you are not hearing things, this song very much pays homage to the classic “Goldfinger” theme. It was a gutsy move, but Gladys Knight’s smooth vocals make it work.
13. “You Only Live Twice” – Nancy Sinatra
Once more, composer John Barry gives us a theme song that stands the test of time with its simple and smooth orchestra sound. And it’s one of the biggest hits by Nancy Sinatra.
12. “Quantum of Solace” – Jack White and Alicia Keys (“Another Way To Die”)
The hard rock Bond theme songs usually don’t work, but leave it to Jack White to pull it off. Teaming here with Alicia Keys, the two pull off a powerful opening theme.
11. “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish
Due to the pandemic, this Bond song scored a Grammy win before the movie even came out. Billie Eilish’s moody song fits perfectly for the final tale in the Daniel Craig era of Bond.
10. “Die Another Day” – Madonna
We got a Madonna banger in the Pierce Brosnan era. Not only is it an impressive opening Bond theme but was a hit at the clubs when it was released in 2002. It also got as high as number 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
9. “Skyfall” – Adele
Adele’s entry into the Bond franchise is what you would expect: greatness. The powerful ballad scored her a best song Oscar and was a hit song in the US and UK.
8. “For Your Eyes Only” – Sheena Easton
A hit for Sheena Easton when it came out in 1981, this love song was a chart topper and Oscar nominated.
7. “From Russia With Love” – John Barry
For the second movie in the Bond franchise, Barry proved the theme in the first movie, “Dr. No,” wasn’t a fluke as his arrangement dazzled.
6. “Never Say Never Again” – Lani Hall
Sean Connery went rogue for this Bond movie and did it without the longtime producers of the franchise. It led to a respectable movie and an even better opening song.
5. “The Spy Who Loved Me” – Carly Simon (“Nobody Does It Better”)
This Bond movie was a major hit, but you could argue that its theme song was even bigger.
Composed by Marvin Hamlisch and performed by Carly Simon the song was Oscar nominated and has gone done as one of the best love songs ever.
4. “Live and Let Die” – Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney completely crushed this Bond theme song. It became a global hit and was the first-ever Bond song to receive an Oscar nomination.
3. “Diamonds Are Forever” – Shirley Bassey
This dreamy theme from Shirley Bassey is a perfect Bond theme (thanks again John Barry). Recently, it has grown in stature after Kanye West used it as the sample for his Grammy-winning song “Diamonds from Sierra Leone.”
2. “Goldfinger” – Shirley Bassey
If you thought Shirley Bassey did great with the “Diamonds Are Forever” theme then just listen to her on this.
The “Goldfinger” theme is perhaps the most famous Bond song of them all. And it’s because of Bassey’s screeching hook.
1. “A View to a Kill” – Duran Duran
This wasn’t just one of the biggest hits by Duran Duran but is the only Bond song to go number 1 at the US Billboard Hot 100.
Its amazing guitar riffs and synthesized sound continues to be a beloved hit decades after its release.
Let’s not forget…
Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the original James Bond theme by Monty Norman. Featured as the theme song in the first Bond movie, “Dr. No” in 1962, and showing up in pretty much every movie since, the memorable surf-rock guitar style is one of the most recognizable riffs in movie history. So, pretty much unrankable.