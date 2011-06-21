When James Bond Dissed Steve Jobs

This is a letter Sean Connery wrote didn’t write in response to Steve Jobs after being asked to appear in an Apple ad. It’s pretty funny.



Photo: Twitpic

Honestly, we’re not sure it’s legit. The “007” at the bottom-right corner and the “I am fucking JAMES BOND” seem a bit rich. But it’s still hilarious. And it’s refreshing to see someone respond to Steve Jobs with something other than fawning, drooling admiration. Update: Yep, it’s fake. It comes from Scoopertino, The-Onion-for-Apple-news. Thanks Brian Manley!

(Via John Willshire and Andrew Bloch)

