11 James Bond props superfans can drop thousands of dollars on

Christie’s This clapper board — used during filming — is signed by Craig himself.

We can’t all be 007. But at least we can get close by picking up a piece of the smooth-operating spy’s kit.

Christie’s is auctioning off a selection of the props and costumes used by actor Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast of 2015’s “Spectre”, the latest addition to the Bond ouevre. There’s both a live auction and an online one; bidding online started on February 17 and closes on February 23.

All proceeds will be going towards Doctors Without Borders and other charitable groups, including the United Nations Mine Action Service, the Danish Refugee Council, and One to One Children’s Fund.

It won’t come cheap, but you’ll know you’ve made it when you serve your date a perfectly chilled martini — shaken, not stirred — in the very same glasses from which Craig and his costar Léa Seydoux sipped their own cocktails.

Check out some of the agent-approved items up for grabs, below.

Live bidding in London will start at $5,700 on this gold ring, a critical piece in the 'Spectre' plot, that was worn by the villain Oberhauser (played by actor Christoph Waltz). The ring is 9 carat yellow gold, with a 7 tentacle octopus logo imprinted in it. Christie's It doesn't get much more dapper than this two-piece dinner suit by designer Tom Ford, worn by Daniel Craig with a red carnation in the lapel while wooing his romantic match. It's estimated to go for as much as $42,750. Christie's This is a prototype Omega Seamaster 300 wristwatch worn by Craig as Bond. It has a black dial with luminous hands, and a circular stainless steel case with transparent back. It's estimated to sell for above $21,000. Christie's This Aston Martin DB10 is the first DB10 to ever become available for public sale. One of only 10 in existence, it's a beautiful car, but just for display purposes; the auction house says it's not roadworthy. Nevertheless, it's estimated to sell for as much as $2 million. Christie's Source: Business Insider For those not in London, here are items you can bid on online right now. This authentic 'Spectre' clapper board is signed in silver Sharpie marker by Craig himself. The current bid is at $12,177. Christie's In 'Spectre', Bond goes rogue with the Aston Martin DB10, making full use of this custom gadget switchboard designed by Q. There are four switches: 'Atmosphere' is the sound system; 'Backfire' is a rear machine gun; 'Exhaust' is a rear flamethrower; and 'Air' activates the ejector seat. The bid right now is at $7,879. Christie's Ever wanted to tell time like a villain? Now you can, with this Swiss high-tech ceramic Rado D-Star automatic chronograph wristwatch, worn by actor Dave Bautista as the bruising bad guy Hinx. Current bid is a reasonable $3,152. Christie's You may not be in a high-speed car chase across a bright desert landscape, but you still need to protect your eyes from the urban sun. These Tom Ford 'Snowdon' sunglasses worn by Craig should do the trick. Current bid: $3,438. Christie's Q, played by Ben Whishaw, uses this laptop to help Bond solve an identity puzzle. The fully functional 15-inch Clevo laptop has preloaded film graphics and is decorated with stickers and tape to give it a lived-in look -- and with bidding currently at $3,725, it's something of a steal. Christie's Martinis are synonymous with Bond. A classic shaker and two glasses -- once sipped by Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann while travelling by train through Morocco -- can be yours, but for a cost: the current bid is at $9,311. Christie's No tux is complete without a bow tie. Up the ante with a Tom Ford option signed by Craig, and see where the night takes you. The current bid is $2,292. Christie's

