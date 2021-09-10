James Bond producer says she ‘resisted’ against studio wanting to cut homoerotic scene in ‘Skyfall’

(L-R) Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem in ‘Skyfall.’ Eon Productions

“Skyfall” features a homoerotic exchange between Bond and the movie’s villain.

Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli said the studio wanted it cut.

“We said, ‘No, no, no.’ We resisted,” she said in the new documentary “Becoming James Bond.”

In 2012’s “Skyfall” James Bond (Daniel Craig) is captured by the villain Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) and during an exchange between the two, it’s implied that both have had sexual encounters with men in the past.

“You’re trying to remember your training now,” Silva says to Bond as he has him tied to a chair and caresses his face. “What’s the regulation to cover this? Well, first time for everything I guess.”

Bond then replies: “What makes you think this is my first time?”

In the new Apple TV+ documentary “Becoming James Bond” franchise producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that the studio behind that movie’s release, Sony, wanted the exchange between the characters to be cut out of the movie.

“I remember we were told to cut that line by the studio,” Broccoli said in the doc (via NME). “We said, ‘No, no, no.’ We resisted.”

“The night of the premiere, that line, just the whole place rocked it then,” Broccoli continued. “I remember looking at the studio executive [and] going, ‘See, told you.'”

Insider contacted Sony for comment but didn’t get a response.

Craig and Bardem talked about the scene during a press conference for the movie in 2012.

“I don’t see the world in sexual division,” Craig said. “Someone suggested that Silva may be gay. And I’m like, ‘I think he’ll fuck anything.'”

Bardem added that Silva’s sexuality is “part of the game… [It] was more about putting the other person in a very uncomfortable situation where even James Bond doesn’t know how to get out of it.”

The long-awaited 25th James Bond movie “No Time to Die,” which will mark the final time Craig will play 007, will be out in theaters on October 8.