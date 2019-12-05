Daniel Craig says next year's Bond movie will be his last. Here's the first trailer for 'No Time to Die.'

Nicola Dove/MGM Daniel Craig stars in ‘No Time to Die,’ his final James Bond movie.

The first trailer for the 25th James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” is here.

Daniel Craig has said the film, from MGM and United Artists, will be his final time playing 007.

In the film, Bond is enjoying life in Jamaica until his friend Felix Leiter asks him for help on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Bond becomes entangled with a villain (played by Rami Malek) who has “dangerous new technology.”

Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Léa Seydoux reprise their roles.

The Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) wrote the script with the director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade.

“No Time to Die” is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 8. You can watch the trailer and see a poster for the movie below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Here’s the teaser poster featuring Daniel Craig for “No Time to Die.”

MGM The Bond character poster for ‘No Time to Die.’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.