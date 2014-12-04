Thieves Have Stolen $1 Million Worth Of James Bond Range Rovers

Jaguar Land Rover Daniel Craig will once again play James Bond.

Thieves have managed to make away with a set of five modified Range Rovers Sports that were to appear in the upcoming James Bond film.

According to Wirtshaft Woche, the movie cars along with four other vehicles — including a Range Rover Evoque — were stolen from a parking lot at Jaguar Land Rover’s training facility in Neuss, Germany. In total the stolen Range Rovers are valued at an estimated €800,000, or roughly $US985,000. Since the October thefts, the movie cars have been replaced and no production delays were reported.

The German publication reports that new European Union regulations that require automakers share vehicle diagnostic data may have contributed to the Range Rover thefts. The article claims that the availability of such information may make the vehicles more susceptible to outside hacking.

According to Spiegel, the Range Rovers were awaiting transport to the Alps, where we assume they will take part in stunts. The thieves in this case may come to regret their decision. Multiple publications report that the movie cars were modified for specific stunt purposes, with features such as easy-shatter front windshields and collapsible front suspensions

“Bond 24,” as the film is currently being called, is set to start filming later this month. The film’s cast and official title will be revealed in a ceremony next week.

With or without the Ranger Rovers, we can’t wait to see this movie!

